FLC Capital Advisors Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FLC Capital Advisors cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.4% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $9,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Apple by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after buying an additional 9,354,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,552 shares of company stock valued at $31,645,123 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $129.93 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.87 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

