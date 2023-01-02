Forte Capital LLC ADV Acquires 111 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 12.0% in the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 22,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 32,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Chevron by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $179.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $347.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.34. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $117.13 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

