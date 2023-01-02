Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 43,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 30,077 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 43,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 6,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,456,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,570,000 after buying an additional 317,096 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 116,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.30 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.37. The stock has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.