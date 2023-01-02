ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.7% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,552 shares of company stock valued at $31,645,123. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $129.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.77. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.87 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

