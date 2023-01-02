Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fraport from €45.00 ($47.87) to €47.00 ($50.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fraport from €47.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($51.06) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised shares of Fraport from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fraport from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fraport in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $20.85 on Monday. Fraport has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

