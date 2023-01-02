Fundamentun LLC Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $86.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $160.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

