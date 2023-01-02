Fundamentun LLC Sells 9,830 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fundamentun LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,830 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.3% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.24 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $287.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

