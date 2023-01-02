F&V Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 2.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after buying an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after buying an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,540,898,000 after buying an additional 3,568,252 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after buying an additional 6,042,854 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,209,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,691,891,000 after buying an additional 1,657,895 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average is $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

