FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, December 29th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $22.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $21.76. The consensus estimate for Laredo Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $21.99 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $28.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $27.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LPI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

NYSE LPI opened at $51.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $864.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.35.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $464.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.79 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 55.37% and a net margin of 35.99%.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth $289,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth $47,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth $414,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth $2,317,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

