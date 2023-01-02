FY2022 EPS Estimates for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Lowered by Zacks Research

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Integer in a report issued on Thursday, December 29th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.78. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integer’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Integer to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ITGR opened at $68.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.17. Integer has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $88.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.64.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Integer had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $342.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.15 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,581,317.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $484,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,643,000 after buying an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,722,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,381,000 after buying an additional 762,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Integer by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,467,000 after buying an additional 90,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Integer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,796,000 after purchasing an additional 31,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

