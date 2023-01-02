FY2023 Earnings Forecast for NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTYGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of NTT DATA in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for NTT DATA’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NTT DATA’s FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Shares of NTT DATA stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.37. NTT DATA has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.12.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. NTT DATA had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

NTT DATA Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, and application development and management services, as well as maintenance support services.

