FY2023 EPS Estimates for Acasti Pharma Inc. Reduced by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Acasti Pharma in a research note issued on Thursday, December 29th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.43). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.40 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acasti Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Acasti Pharma Stock Performance

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of ACST stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.54. Acasti Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acasti Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) by 174.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acasti Pharma

(Get Rating)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.