FY2025 EPS Estimates for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Brookline Capital Management (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, December 29th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Brookline Capital Management has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK opened at $1.08 on Monday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $244.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,889,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 222,270 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 20.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 163,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 43.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 96,624 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $145,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

