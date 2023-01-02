FY2026 EPS Estimates for IceCure Medical Ltd Decreased by Brookline Capital Management (NASDAQ:ICCM)

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for IceCure Medical in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 30th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for IceCure Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 77.00% and a negative net margin of 462.46%.

IceCure Medical Trading Up 5.4 %

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on IceCure Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IceCure Medical stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $70.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. IceCure Medical has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $4.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IceCure Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IceCure Medical stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

About IceCure Medical

(Get Rating)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.