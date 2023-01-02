G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
G-III Apparel Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:GIII opened at $13.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $651.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.49. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $31.70.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 34.5% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 58,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 424,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
About G-III Apparel Group
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.
