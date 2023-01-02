GDS Wealth Management Has $887,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $176.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

