Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $125,000 Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,568 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VVR opened at $3.83 on Monday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

