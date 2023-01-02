Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MMLG opened at $16.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $27.33.

