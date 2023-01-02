Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Lynch Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

