Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 1,949 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,560 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,654 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,586 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,104 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

SCHF opened at $32.21 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

