Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 51,296 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,296 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 78,093 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 20,314 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $20.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%.

