Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 195.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 425,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after purchasing an additional 105,695 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 715.5% in the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 108,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 95,091 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after purchasing an additional 89,402 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 92.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 88,007 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,512,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $58.61 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $58.06 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.71.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

