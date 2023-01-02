Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) & Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Financial Contrast

Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) and Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Glucose Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Valens shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Glucose Health and Valens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glucose Health N/A N/A N/A Valens -274.38% -48.02% -29.74%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Valens 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Glucose Health and Valens, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valens has a consensus price target of $2.07, indicating a potential upside of 213.13%. Given Valens’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valens is more favorable than Glucose Health.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Glucose Health and Valens’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glucose Health $290,000.00 33.91 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A Valens $62.37 million 0.85 -$39.11 million ($2.51) -0.26

Glucose Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valens.

Summary

Glucose Health beats Valens on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glucose Health

(Get Rating)

Glucose Health, Inc. engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

About Valens

(Get Rating)

The Valens Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides packaged dried flower/pre-rolls under the Verse, Versus, Contraband, and Citizen Stash brands; vapourizers and hydrocarbon extracts under the Verse and Versus brands; edible cannabis products under the Verse, Vacay, and LYF brands; and topical cannabis under the Nuance brand. It also offers analytical testing services to third party licensed producers in the cannabis space. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

