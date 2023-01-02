Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 247.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,078.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $44.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.99. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $54.25.

