Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Critical Analysis

Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gores Holdings VIII and Cyclo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Holdings VIII 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

70.1% of Gores Holdings VIII shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Gores Holdings VIII shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gores Holdings VIII and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings VIII N/A -1.20% -1.04% Cyclo Therapeutics -747.63% -120.38% -95.12%

Volatility & Risk

Gores Holdings VIII has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gores Holdings VIII and Cyclo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A Cyclo Therapeutics $1.59 million 7.57 -$14.29 million ($1.58) -0.90

Gores Holdings VIII has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Summary

Gores Holdings VIII beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gores Holdings VIII

(Get Rating)

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. In addition, it sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.