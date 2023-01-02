GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 346 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,661 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.3% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $239.82 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $339.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

