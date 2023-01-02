Granite Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 175,826 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.4% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $207.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.12. The company has a market cap of $391.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.