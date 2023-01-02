Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $14.36 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,223,000 after buying an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $511,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,870 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $86.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $160.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.