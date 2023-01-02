Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,797 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $180.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $248.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.70 and its 200 day moving average is $175.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

