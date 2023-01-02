Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 98 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9,699.7% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 357,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.69.
Visa Stock Down 0.1 %
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.
Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.