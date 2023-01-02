Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $560.00.

GPEAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 620 ($7.48) to GBX 600 ($7.24) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Great Portland Estates Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of GPEAF stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

