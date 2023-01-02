Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $314,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $291.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.75 and its 200-day moving average is $275.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

