Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $238,000 in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $16.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

