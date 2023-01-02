Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,752 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GDX stock opened at $28.66 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

