Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Purchases 127 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.6% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 20,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,583,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,962,000 after buying an additional 1,552,818 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.43 and its 200 day moving average is $98.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $114.66. The firm has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

