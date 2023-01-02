G&S Capital LLC Has $3.99 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.1% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $151.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.09. The company has a market cap of $361.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

