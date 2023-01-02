GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in GSK were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the second quarter valued at about $94,194,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 265.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,948,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,796,000 after buying an additional 1,415,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the second quarter valued at about $49,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Bank of America cut shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.72) to GBX 1,450 ($17.50) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,583.57.

GSK Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.14 on Monday. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.45.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.