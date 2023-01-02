HC Wainwright Comments on ImmunoGen, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ImmunoGen in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ImmunoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s FY2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 75.89% and a negative net margin of 210.33%.

ImmunoGen Stock Down 3.9 %

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IMGN. Guggenheim set a $22.00 price target on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $4.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.00. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in ImmunoGen by 26.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunoGen

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.