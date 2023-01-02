HC Wainwright Comments on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report released on Friday, December 30th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.12) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($8.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

RARE stock opened at $46.33 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $88.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $89,282.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $65,420.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,144 shares of company stock valued at $287,862 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

