Head to Head Analysis: Avalon GloboCare (ALBT) and Its Peers

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Avalon GloboCare to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon GloboCare -955.48% -460.58% -97.43% Avalon GloboCare Competitors -56.87% -79.82% -7.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon GloboCare $1.39 million -$9.09 million -4.00 Avalon GloboCare Competitors $1.54 billion $108.15 million 13.08

Risk and Volatility

Avalon GloboCare’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Avalon GloboCare. Avalon GloboCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Avalon GloboCare has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon GloboCare’s peers have a beta of 1.70, meaning that their average stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 64.0% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Avalon GloboCare and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Avalon GloboCare Competitors 54 445 951 14 2.63

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 49.75%. Given Avalon GloboCare’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avalon GloboCare has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Avalon GloboCare peers beat Avalon GloboCare on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells. It is also developing RNA-based FASH-CARTM cell therapy platform. In addition, the company develops avalon clinical-grade tissue-specific exosome (ACTEX); offers therapeutic and diagnostic targets utilizing QTY-code protein design technology with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), including using the QTY code protein design technology for development of a hemofiltration device to treat Cytokine Storm; and provides co-development of next generation, transposon-based, multi-target CAR-T, CAR-NK, and other immune effector cell therapeutic modalities with Arbele Limited. Further, it has strategic partnership with the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences in Vienna and Austria to develop an S-layer vaccine that could be administered by an intranasal or oral route against SARS-CoV-2 and coronavirus that causes COVID-19 disease; and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab, as well as promotes standardization related to exosome industry. The company is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

