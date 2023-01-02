Head-To-Head Contrast: Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) vs. Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) and Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vermilion Energy and Portage Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy 0 3 2 0 2.40 Portage Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus target price of $39.33, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. Portage Biotech has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 259.17%. Given Portage Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Portage Biotech is more favorable than Vermilion Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy $1.66 billion 1.74 $916.54 million $5.93 2.98 Portage Biotech N/A N/A -$16.87 million ($1.00) -5.29

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Portage Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vermilion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Portage Biotech. Portage Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vermilion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Portage Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.1% of Portage Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portage Biotech has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Portage Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy 37.21% 44.47% 17.71% Portage Biotech N/A -7.95% -6.75%

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats Portage Biotech on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia. It also owns 20% interests in the offshore Corrib natural gas field located to the northwest coast of Ireland; and 100% working interest in the Wandoo offshore oil field and related production facilities that covers 59,553 acres located on Western Australia's northwest shelf. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 401 net producing conventional natural gas wells and 2,132 net producing light and medium crude oil wells in Canada; 167.6 net producing light and medium crude oil wells in the United States; 297.0 net producing light and medium crude oil wells and 3 net producing conventional natural gas wells in France; and 47 net producing natural gas wells in the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Portage Biotech

(Get Rating)

Portage Biotech Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors. It also provides Nanolipogel (NLG) co-formulation platform for delivery of DNA aptamers and certain aptamer-small molecule-based combination products; and STING agonist platform, a proprietary immune priming and boosting technology, offers various ways to target immune stimulation towards the cancer, as well as to co-deliver various signals in a single product. The company is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.