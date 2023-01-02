Head to Head Contrast: Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) versus Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV – Get Rating) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.3% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Two Rivers Water & Farming shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of Local Bounti shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Two Rivers Water & Farming alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Two Rivers Water & Farming and Local Bounti’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Rivers Water & Farming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Local Bounti $640,000.00 225.17 -$56.09 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Two Rivers Water & Farming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Local Bounti.

This table compares Two Rivers Water & Farming and Local Bounti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Rivers Water & Farming N/A N/A N/A Local Bounti -857.87% -101.76% -56.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Two Rivers Water & Farming and Local Bounti, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Rivers Water & Farming 0 0 0 0 N/A Local Bounti 0 1 1 0 2.50

Local Bounti has a consensus price target of $5.88, suggesting a potential upside of 322.66%. Given Local Bounti’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than Two Rivers Water & Farming.

Summary

Local Bounti beats Two Rivers Water & Farming on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Two Rivers Water & Farming

(Get Rating)

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses. The company was formerly known as Two Rivers Water Company and changed its name to Two Rivers Water & Farming Company in December 2012. Two Rivers Water & Farming Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Aurora, Colorado.

About Local Bounti

(Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Two Rivers Water & Farming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Rivers Water & Farming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.