Head to Head Review: Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) and Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp 18.72% 8.26% 0.82% Brookline Bancorp 31.14% 11.24% 1.28%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookline Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sound Financial Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Brookline Bancorp has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 21.91%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than Sound Financial Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp $41.20 million 2.46 $9.16 million $2.93 13.40 Brookline Bancorp $338.52 million 3.21 $115.44 million $1.41 10.04

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Financial Bancorp. Brookline Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sound Financial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.3% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Sound Financial Bancorp pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookline Bancorp pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Brookline Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats Sound Financial Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans, including fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; land loans; commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. It operates eight branch offices, including four branches in Seattle Metropolitan Statistical Area, three branches in Clallam County, and one branch in Jefferson County; and a loan production office in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans. It also provides term loans, letters of credit, foreign exchange, cash management, investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 50 full-service banking offices in greater Boston, Massachusetts, and greater Providence, Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

