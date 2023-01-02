Head-To-Head Survey: Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) and Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ)

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ – Get Rating) and Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Extraction Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06 Extraction Oil & Gas $906.64 million 0.01 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.13

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas. Extraction Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Extraction Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45% Extraction Oil & Gas -223.86% -56.20% -11.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chesapeake Energy and Extraction Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Extraction Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Extraction Oil & Gas on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 169,900 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 125,500 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 254.1 MMBoe; and had 1,509 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On June 14, 2020, Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

