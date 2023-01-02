Head-To-Head Survey: SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) & Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SuperCom and Meta Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuperCom 0 0 1 0 3.00 Meta Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00

SuperCom presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 461.80%. Meta Materials has a consensus price target of 3.75, indicating a potential upside of 215.13%. Given SuperCom’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SuperCom is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SuperCom has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Materials has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

22.1% of SuperCom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Meta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Meta Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SuperCom and Meta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuperCom -81.57% -94.30% -10.48% Meta Materials -845.99% -25.59% -20.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SuperCom and Meta Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuperCom $12.27 million 0.52 -$10.14 million ($5.00) -0.36 Meta Materials $4.08 million 105.44 -$91.00 million -0.33 -3.61

SuperCom has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials. Meta Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SuperCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SuperCom beats Meta Materials on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. The company's PureRF suite is a solution based on RFID tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. Its PureRF suite comprises PureRF tags, hands-free long-range RFID asset and vehicle tags, PureRF readers, PureRF activators, and PureRF initializers, house arrest monitoring systems, PureTag RF bracelets, PureCom RF base stations, GPS offender tracking systems, PureTrack, PureBeacon, PureMonitor offender electronic monitoring software, inmate monitoring systems, DoorGuard tracking station, and personnel tags. In addition, the company offers domestic violence victim protection systems. Further, it provides connectivity products and solutions comprising AVIDITY WBSac, BOLSTER WBSn, BreezeULTRA P6000, Arena controller, and BreezeNET B. Additionally, the company offers Safend's Encryption Suite that protects the organization's sensitive data; and designs solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. It sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives and resellers. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials Inc. invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans. The company also develops and produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils that are used in authentication and brand protection applications in various markets, including banknotes, secure government documents, and commercial branding, as well as engages in the research, development, and manufacture of smart materials. Its customers are OEM providers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, communications, energy, banknote and brand security, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Materials Inc. in June 2021. Meta Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

