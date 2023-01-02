Head-To-Head Survey: Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) vs. Viscount Systems (OTCMKTS:VSYS)

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) and Viscount Systems (OTCMKTS:VSYS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vislink Technologies and Viscount Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vislink Technologies $33.88 million 0.78 -$16.39 million ($0.45) -1.24 Viscount Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Viscount Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vislink Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vislink Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Viscount Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vislink Technologies and Viscount Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Vislink Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $0.63, suggesting a potential upside of 11.61%. Given Vislink Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vislink Technologies is more favorable than Viscount Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Vislink Technologies and Viscount Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vislink Technologies -64.31% -23.62% -19.83% Viscount Systems N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.9% of Vislink Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Vislink Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 91.3% of Viscount Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc. engages in designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; MicroLite 3, a compact wireless HD transmitter; IMTDragonFly, an ultra-compact H.D. solution; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; and ultra-compact onboard solutions. The company also offers miniature transmitters and handheld receivers, such as HHT3 and Mobile Commander for tactical surveillance; airborne video downlink system, a comprehensive aerial-based video transmission solution that delivers real-time surveillance to enhance law enforcement, emergency, and critical infrastructure operations; and MSAT, a portable tri-band satellite antenna system, as well as DVE6100 encoder and IRD6200 decoder electronics units. It serves live production, military and government, and satellite communications sectors. The company was formerly known as xG Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Vislink Technologies, Inc. in February 2019. Vislink Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Mount Olive, New Jersey.

About Viscount Systems

Viscount Systems, Inc., through its subsidiary, Viscount Communication and Control Systems Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells access control and security products in North America. It offers intercom and physical access control systems, and emergency communications systems for various applications, including condominium/apartment building access and intercom; residential intercom; gated home/community access and intercom; seniors/government housing access, tracking, and intercom; elevator access and tracking; garage or perimeter gate control; and emergency communications. The company's principal product is the Enterphone intercom and access control system, a patented building entry control system that uses a building's internal phone wiring to allow access control for tenants, and intercom and access control between visitors and tenants. It also manufactures electronic entry access panels that can operate using the Enterphone system or dial-up telephone company lines. In addition, the company offers Enterphone iQ, a solution based on its MESH technology; MESH, a software-based building management system; Freedom, an Internet technology platform; and Liberty, a derivation of the Freedom for the smaller sized system access control market. Viscount Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

