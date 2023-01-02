Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 438 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 20,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,583,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,962,000 after buying an additional 1,552,818 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $110.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.