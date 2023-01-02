Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,427,000 after purchasing an additional 427,442 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Henry Schein by 26.0% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,334,000 after purchasing an additional 910,179 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,256,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 189.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.44.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $79.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.11. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,302.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

