Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Holdings Raised by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,870,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,925,000 after purchasing an additional 542,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,970,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,913 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 28,118,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,606,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,781,000 after acquiring an additional 504,324 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $15.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $742,112.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,847.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $742,112.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,788 shares in the company, valued at $225,847.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,880 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

