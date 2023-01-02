Howland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,206 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.4% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $83,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 78,803 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.22.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $239.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.03 and a 200 day moving average of $252.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $339.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

